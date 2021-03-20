Hidilyn Diaz doesn't see herself representing countries other than Philippines

HIDILYN Diaz doesn’t see herself turning her back on the Philippines to represent a different nation either as an athlete or even as a coach, despite the issues facing amateur sports in the country over the past years.

The Filipina weightlifter on Friday said she simply doesn’t have the heart to leave the Philippines and compete for another country even though that could lead to greener pastures for her and her family.

“No. Masyado akong maka-Pilipino,” Diaz resoundingly said when asked about such option during a Sandwich Session with Summit Media editors and reporters. “Hindi kaya ng konsensya ko na magdala ng ibang flag maliban sa Pilipinas. Basta hindi.”

The question was posed to Diaz amidst the burning issues surrounding Philippine sports including the recent exodus of Filipino woodpusher Wesley So in which he decided to move to the United States and represent that country in international competitions.

Filipino boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial also aired their gripes on social media on the perceived lack of government support to their Olympic bid and quest to win that long-awaited gold medal for the Philippines.

“Talagang may nagtanong na sa akin niyan. Hindi talaga. Hindi ko kayang gawin ‘yun sa Pilipinas. Hindi ko kayang gawin sa pamilya ko kahit na it will give me a better life,” said Diaz.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist said that despite the issues that have cropped up over the years regarding the support to national athletes by the government and other entities, she is still hopeful that changes to the landscape of Philippine sports will happen.

“Hindi ako susuko para sa Pilipino. Magbabago ang perspective sa atleta. Magbabago ‘yan. Kailangan lang ng taong lumalaban. Nandoon ako. ‘Yun siguro ang purpose ko kaya ako nandito. Talagang hindi ko kaya,” said the 30-year-old Diaz.

The 2018 Asian Games champion said she also doesn’t see herself as a coach and develop champions for a different country.

“Kahit sabihin na mag-coach ako sa ibang bansa tapos tuturuan ko ‘yung ibang bansa na mag-serve ako sa ibang bansa para gumawa ng champion sa kanila, hindi ko kayang gawin. Although hindi ko pa nakikita ‘yun o na-consider ‘yung mag-coach sa ibang bansa, pero pagiging atleta ng ibang bansa, hindi ko kayang gawin,” said Diaz.

The Zamboanga native said she is still hopeful that the day will come that their plight will improve and there will no longer be an option for a Filipino athlete to move elsewhere.

“Hindi ko kayang gawin. Masyado akong loyal. Gusto ko mag-serve sa Pilipino kaya nandito ako lumalaban. Naniniwala ako na may pag-asa pa,” she added.