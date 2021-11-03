Hidilyn Diaz back in Malaysia to train for World Championship

HIDILYN Diaz has returned to Malaysia to start training for the World Championship from December 7 to 17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

An Instagram photo showed Diaz back in the same training ground where she prepared in the Tokyo Olympics for two years, the hardwork resulting in the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal in 97 years.

“Back to weightlifting. Back to Malaysia. Back to garage gym. Back to diet,” wrote Diaz on her Instagram account.

Diaz is now preparing to cap the year with another medal in the IWF World Weightlifting Championship following a busy schedule in the Philippines to fulfill her commitments outside the sport.

The 30-year-old Diaz made a historic feat last July 26 where she lifted 224 kilograms in the women’s 55 kilogram division.

Diaz will look to sustain or improve her bronze medal finish in the last worlds in Pattaya, Thailand where she lifted 214 kilograms.

She also won bronze in the 2017 edition in Anaheim and the 2015 tilt in Houston when she was still in the 53 kilogram category.

