Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 3
    Weightlifting

    Game of Thrones’ Hafthor Bjornsson sets deadlift world record

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Instagram

    KOPAVOGUR, Iceland — The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

    "Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

    Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor's Power Gym in his native Iceland.

    "I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. "I'm happy with this."

    Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again