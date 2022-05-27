Mon Fernandez rallies PSC support for 'next big star' Sarno

COMMISSIONER Ramon Fernandez hopes the next Philippine Sports Commission board will put its full support behind weightlifter Vanessa Sarno after her impressive performance at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The 18-year-old set new SEA Games records on her way to the gold in the women’s -71kg division, earning the label as the next big star of Philippine weightlifting.

'Future is bright'

Fernandez said the future is bright for the Bohol native.

“Eighteen years old and she broke three SEA Games records… Talagang may potential itong batang ito sa Paris Olympics,” said Fernandez during an appearance in Friday’s SPIN Zoom In episode.

Fernandez pointed out that Sarno's 239kg total during the SEA Games was only 6kg shy of the bronze medalist's effort at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 76kg category.

The concurrent Asian champion also did 104kg in the snatch and 135 in the clean and jerk, both new SEA Games records as well.

“As we said, we are going to support her all the way to the next Olympics and I hope the next [PSC] board will see that too,” said Fernandez.

The basketball legend also pointed out that unlike other sports like boxing, judging is not much of a factor in weightlifting.

“’Yun ang kagandahan sa weightlifting. Walang subjective na referee or ITO (international technical official). Buhatin mo lang, tapos na ang laban. Napakadaling i-judge,” said Fernandez.

