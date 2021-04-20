Elreen Ando wins two silvers, one bronze in Asian Weightlifting Championship

ELREEN Ando claimed two silvers and one bronze medals on Tuesday in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Days after Hidilyn Diaz formally claimed a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, the Philippines showed the future is bright for the sport following the medals of Ando, who won the silver medals in the total and clean and jerk of the women’s 64 kilogram division.

The 22-year-old Ando lifted a total of 213 kilograms to take one of the silver medals with Chen Wen Huei taking the gold with a total lift of 228 kilograms.

Continue reading below ↓

Ando also placed second in the clean and jerk with 119, with Chen topping the event with a 128.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The silver medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games also took the bronze by placing third in the snatch with a 94, with Chen taking the gold with 100 and Han Sojin claiming bronze with a 96.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.