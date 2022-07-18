Colonia bags two gold medals in Asian youth tilt via record fashion

ANGELINE Colonia lined herself among the country’s weightlifting potentials following a two-gold medal haul in the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Angeline Colonia shines in Asian Youth and Junior Champs

The younger sister of Olympian Nestor Colonia ruled the women’s 40-kilogram category in record-breaking fashion by winning the gold in both the snatch and total lift.

Colonia, 15, claimed the gold in snatch with a record lift of 62 kg before ending up with a combined lift of 134 kg total for her second gold.

She settled for the silver in the clean and jerk behind a 72 kg lift, just one behind gold winner Thi Kim Yen Duong of Vietnam.

Her lift of 62 kg is now the new world and Asian Youth standard at her weight, erasing the previous mark of 61 kg.

The Grade 11 student of Culianan National High School in Zamboanga is trained by uncle Gregorio Colonia, who represented the country in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

“This is the future of Philippine weightlifting,” said an ecstatic Monico Puentevella, president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas.

The Filipino lifters are actually just heating up as still to compete are Southeast Asian Games and Asian Championship gold medal winner Vanessa Sarno and World Youth champion Rose Jean Ramos.

Sarno is entered in the junior women’s 71 kg category, while Ramos will see action in the women’s 45 kg category.

“We expect more in the next few days,” said Puentevella, adding the Philippines is represented by a 13-man team in the meet featuring the best Youth (13-17 years old) and Junior (15 to 20 years old) lifters in the Asian region.

