    Volleyball

    Yuka Sato, Jaja Santiago power Ageo Medics past Okayama

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Jaja Santiago goes for the attack for Chery Tiggo
    AGEO Medics leaned on the 40-point explosion of Yuka Sato and Jaja Santiago’s ample contribution to complete a come-from-behind 28-30, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11 victory over Okayama Seagulls in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Kasaoka Gymnasium.

    Sato nailed 38 kills, a block and an ace, while Mami Uchiseto chipped in 21 points as Ageo Medics rose to the five-set victory from 1-2 down.

    Santiago nailed 13 attacks and four kill blocks to jumpstart her fourth season in Japan.

    volleyball

    Saitama and Okayama clash anew on Sunday.

    Saitama is looking to make it to the top of the V.League after missing the final four last season. It won the V.Cup title last March with the 6-foot-5 Santiago

    Syuka Kaneda led the Seagulls with 28 points from 26 attacks, while Aimi Sato had 12 markers.

