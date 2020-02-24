SAMMY Acaylar has no doubt the Perpetual Help Altas will be in top form when called to play but he is still hoping the NCAA volleyball action would get going soon.

The defending champion Altas completed a sweep of the eliminations nearly two weeks ago, securing an outright finals ticket, but the tournament has since been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

That meant an extended wait for Perpetual Help, with the tournament set to go to a stepladder playoff for the other berth in the best-of-three finals.

Arellano University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and College of St. Benilde are in the running for the right to face the Altas.

The Management Committee chaired by Arellano University’s Peter Cayco has announced that it is proposing to the Policy Board for March 16 as target date for the resumption of games.

“Maganda na magbabalik na uli ang games ng March 16, pero kami mag-aantay pa din kasi may two playdates pa ang men’s team and then may stepladder pa,” said Acaylar.

“We do regular practice and tune-up games against other commercial teams and UAAP teams to stay in-focus,” he added.

The Altas are aiming for another strong finish this season as they target title No. 13, which would equal the record number of titles of Letran, and Acaylar is confident the team led by captain Ronniel ‘Buro’ Rosales and leading MVP contender Louie Ramirez can finish the job.

Also expected to deliver are Kennry Malinis, Hero Austria, ace setter EJ Casaña, liberos Jeric Atentar and Philip Pepito and back-ups JC Enarciso, Ridzuan Muhali, KC Andrade, JR Baggayan, Aljoe Sereño Awie Abdulla and Joshua Zereño.

“We will correct all the lapses and errors in plays and improve to almost perfect receive, defense and blockings,” added Acaylar.