World's top volleyball teams to play VNL pool matches at Big Dome

POOL matches of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League’s (VNL) are set to be staged at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in June.

Week 2 of the top-level women's preliminary round of the Volleyball World will be played from June 14 to 19 at the Big Dome. After a day’s break, Week 2 of the men's pool matches will take place from June 21 to 26.

Tickets to the matches will be available starting on April 18 with the Smart Araneta Coliseum expected to accommodate fans at full capacity under the relaxed health and safety protocols.

This is the first time the FIVB has given the Philippines, through the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), the opportunity to host the VNL for the first time since its inception in 2018.



Tickets to the matches are pegged at P2,000 for Courtside seats, P1,500 for Patron A, P1,000 for Patron B, P500 for Lower Box, P200 for Upper Box and P100 for General Admission.

Three-time VNL champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States banner the women's pool that includes reigning Asian champion Japan, Southeast Asian queen Thailand, China, Poland, Belarus and Canada.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist France leads the men's side and will be challenged by fan favorite Japan, Slovenia, Argentina, Italy, Germany and The Netherlands.



Russia is entered in both genders but the Ukraine crisis cost the team its place in the VNL. A replacement team will be announced later.

The Philippine VNL leg will also be a great opportunity for fans to watch the sport’s biggest names like Tokyo Olympics women's MVP Jordan Larson, two-time VNL MVP Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and 2019 VNL MVP Andrea Drews of the US.

The Japanese power trio of Yuki Ishikawa, Yuji Nishida and Ran Takahashi, as well as Tokyo Games men's MVP Earvin Ngapeth of France are among the players to watch in the men's side.

