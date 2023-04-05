VNL 2023 ticket prices soar ahead of MOA Arena leg

INTERNATIONAL volleyball fever returns to the Philippines when the men's game takes center stage in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the Mall of Asia Arena from July 4 to 9, 2023.

VNL ticket prices

On Wednesday, SM Tickets opened ticket selling for the five-day event — with prices ranging from P300 to a whopping P11,000.

PHOTO: Volleyball Philippines

Some fans were quick to notice how the prices skyrocketed from last year's staging of both men's and women's VNL matches at the SMART Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

LOOK:

For instance, one general admission ticket has doubled its price from P150 in VNL 2022 to P300 this year.

Meanwhile, the most expensive P2,000 seat last year is now priced more than five times as much at the MOA Arena's courtside and patron front-row sections.

Fans will definitely be paying quite a hefty price to witness some of the world's top men's teams in action, including China, Slovenia, Brazil, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, Canada, and fan favorite Japan.