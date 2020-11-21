Volleyball legend Vangie de Jesus passes away

VOLLEYBALL legend Vangie de Jesus passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was 68.

The volleyball community took to social media to express their grief.

De Jesus emerged as one of the greatest setters in Philippine volleyball during her time.

She was a former Philippine women’s volleyball team captain and steered the country its first gold medal in volleyball of the 1977 Southeast Asian Games before winning the next two editions in 1979 and 1981.

De Jesus was also part of the national team that joined the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, India.

She was a former star of University of the East and also coached the Lady Red Warriors from 2007 to 2011 in the UAAP.

De Jesus also worked as Spectator Development Manager in the Philippine Superliga with fellow legend Dulce Pante.

The legendary setter also worked as Physical Education instructor, sharing her knowledge in volleyball to the students.

Continue reading below ↓