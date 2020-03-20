Acaylar doesn't mind seeing Perpetual win third straight title via 'technicality'

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help started the NCAA Season 95 men’s volleyball tournament full of hope to capture its third straight title.

However, halfway though the season the league was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Altas coach Sammy Acaylar, whose team is on a 22-game winning streak dating back to Season 93, was thankful to still be the champions, technically.

“Actually, wala kaming magawa dahil sa corona [virus] we are after [the] safety ng lahat,” said the veteran mentor.

“Happy naman ako na kami pa rin ung defending champion,” he added. “Super proud ako sa team ko at lalo sa University of Perpetual Help.”

In the Season 95, the Las Piñas-based squad finished the elimination round with nine wins, in Season 94 the Altas pulled off a rare season sweep and in Season 93 it ended the season with two wins in the best-of-three finals.

Meanwhile, Acaylar sees a glimmer of hope as the NCAA announced that senior players, as long as they have not yet completed their events, will still be allowed to play for the next season.

He noted that two of his key players, Ronniel Rosales aand Jeric Atentar, are still eligible but he will let his wards decide whether to play for another year or not.

“Qualified pa rin sila, pero sympre tatanungin ko sila kasi may pangarap sila para sa family. Kasi may kumuha sa kanila na military team, para makatulong sila, kung ako ang masunod gusto ko [mag laro pa sila] para solid [ang team],” he said.

“Pero I respect their decision naman, maglaro sila o hindi still preparado ‘yung team ko, lalong malakas kami this Season 96,” he added.