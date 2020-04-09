UAAP season cancellation leaves 'outgoing' players in state of uncertainty

WHILE it is unclear whether seniors will be given another shot following the cancellation of UAAP Season 82, the supposedly “outgoing” players are left with tough choices about their future.

Ricky Marcos and fellow NU Bulldogs seniors James Natividad, Edward Camposano, Banjo Mondero and John Paulo Ancheta were just warming up in their three-peat bid, two wins from two matches, when the tournament was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the season was officially scrapped, potentially ending their collegiate careers.

Marcos' next focus could soon be on employment — he is a Financial Management graduate and now taking BS Education — and the national volleyball team.

“Kung bibigyan kami ng pagkakataon, kung maganda usapan ng mga coaches namin kung maglalaro pa ba kami o hindi, so kung maglalaro edi baka maglaro kung hindi may mga ibang choices naman,” he said.

“Kung di na kami maglalaro sa UAAP siyempre yung plan ko isa magtatrabaho na ako para makatulong sa family ko and then kung may chance pa maglalaro ako ng commercial league,” Marcos said.

“Siyempre di mawawala sa sarili ko yung paglalaro ng volleyball and also yung national team, magsisilbi ako sa bansa.”

Marcos admits frustration, but says he understands that the crisis extends far beyond sports.

“Mabigat para sa amin kasi two-time defending champion pa kami ng UAAP, yung pinanghahawakan namin nandoon so mawawala lang hindi namin nadefend,” Marcos said.

“Mas lalo na sa aming mga graduating students, mga senior, kami na yung mga beterano sa loob ng court pero diba aalis kami sa team ng di namin nadefend pero syempre yung safety ng everyone yung kailangan dito talaga,” he added.