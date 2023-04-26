At long last, UE spikers take first win of season at UP's expense

UNIVERSITY of the East scored its first win of the season at the expense of University of the Philippines, 16-25, 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 15-11, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

KC Cepada led the way with 19 points on 17 attacks, two blocks, and 13 excellent digs, helping the Lady Red Warriors score a breakthrough victory in their 13th and penultimate game of the two-round eliminations.

The 1-12 Lady Red Warriors close out their prelims stint against league leader La Salle on Saturday.

"Siyempre hardwork pa rin po talaga, lalo na't wala na po masyadong in-eexpect sa'min," said Cepada. "Kaya kailangan talaga i-all out ko [laro ko ngayon] ... para maging memorable 'yung game na'to."

Van Bangayan and captain Ja Lana pitched in 15 and 10 markers, respectively, in the winning effort.

Steph Bustrillo's game-high 21 points paced the Fighting Maroons, who bravely fought back from from 2-1 down in the match but fell short in the end.

Although out of the Final Four race, the Maroons can play the spoiler's role against the UST Tigresses on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.