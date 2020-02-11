Video challenge system in play for first time in UAAP volleyball

A VIDEO challenge system will be in place when the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament opens this weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UAAP president Em Fernandez announced the use of the technology that will assist the referees in the decision-making process during the press conference of the Season 82 second semester events on Tuesday.

"During the [Southeast] Games we also saw the challenges that were implemented, we will also implement the challenge system during this year," said Fernandez, the representative to the UAAP board of season host Ateneo.

UAAP Control Committee president Noreen Go said the challenge system will be patterned after the system used in the SEA Games.

"We're still finalizing all the details and we will release a memorandum to all schools, all the people involved and the media as well,” Go said. “We want to orient them with the correct rules and the guidelines.

"We just actually discussed it at length just this week. It will be in time for the opening.”

Amid the the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, it’s all system go for the opener of UAAP Season 82 over the weekend.

On the other hand, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag assured it's all systems go for the opening weekend of the second semester sports despite the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“As we speak, all systems go. We are prepared to face this situation but at the moment, as we speak, tuloy tayo,” Saguisag said. "Rest assured that the UAAP is committed to ensuring the safety of our student-athletes, the coaches, and the officials."

Starting this season, men's and women's games will be played alternately each playdate, unlike in previous years when men's games were played in the morning followed by a double-header of afternoon matches for the women’s side.

On Saturday, the men’s teams of University of the East and University of the Philippines will raise the curtains to the new season at 9 a.m. followed by their women’s counterparts at 11 a.m.

Far Eastern University, runner-up in the men's division last season, takes on University of Sto. Tomas at 2 p.m., before the clash between the Tigresses and Lady Tamaraws to cap the quadruple header.

On Sunday, defending champion Ateneo battles archrival De La Salle in the women’s main game to cap the opening weekend.

National University will also begin its title-retention bid in the men’s division against Adamson earlier in the day.