Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 7
    UAAP-WOMENS

    UST Tigresses shrug off UE challenge to make it back-to-back wins

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Eya Laure UST vs UE
    Eya Laure shows the way against the Amazons.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas overcame a nervy challenge from University of the East to take a 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 victory in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    UST vs UE volleyball recap

    Eya Laure delivered 18 points, 18 excellent digs, and 11 excellent receptions to carry the Tigresses to a 2-0 record.

    Yssa Jimenez delivered the coup de grace for UST as her hit capped off the 25-20 third-set win and fend off a game UE squad which refused to give an inch.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Eya Laure shows the way against the Amazons.
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again