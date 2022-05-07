UST Tigresses shrug off UE challenge to make it back-to-back wins

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas overcame a nervy challenge from University of the East to take a 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 victory in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

UST vs UE volleyball recap

Eya Laure delivered 18 points, 18 excellent digs, and 11 excellent receptions to carry the Tigresses to a 2-0 record.

Yssa Jimenez delivered the coup de grace for UST as her hit capped off the 25-20 third-set win and fend off a game UE squad which refused to give an inch.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.