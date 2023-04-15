UST completes season sweep of Ateneo to stay in hunt for semis bonus

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas completed a masterful season sweep against Ateneo, 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Imee Hernandez lifted the Tigresses past the struggling Blue Eagles with 24 points on 19 attacks, three blocks, and two aces.

UST continues to keep tabs on Adamson as they share an identical 8-3 (win-loss) slate in the hunt for the coveted twice-to-beat incentive.

"Siyempre [gusto kong ipakita] 'yung maturity na dapat meron ang seniors ng team," said Hernandez on her career-best outing. "Alam kong kaya namin [silang talunin] at hindi kami bumitaw."

In an exchange of loaded hits between the two captains, Eya Laure's 27 points eclipsed Faith Nisperos' game-high 31 markers for Ateneo.

"This was anybody's game [at] ang hirap talunin ng team na 'to [Ateneo]," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes. "Ang maganda naman, 'yung gusto naming mangyari ay doon nagtapos 'yung laro."

After another big win, an extra eight-day break awaits UST before their next match against semis-seeking FEU next Sunday, April 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, before facing UST, fifth seed FEU will first play sixth seed Ateneo in a pivotal match for the Final Four race on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.