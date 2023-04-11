UST Tigresses eyeing 'top two finish' in the prelims, says Det Pepito

FOR University of Sto. Tomas libero Bernadett Pepito, the eyes of the Tigresses are not just set on a Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

After picking up a vengeful four-set win over La Salle before the Holy Week break, UST sits third in the standings with a 7-3 win-loss record — having played one match more than No. 2 Adamson (7-4).

Pepito says they are hoping to finish the eliminations in the top two.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

UST's 'top two' target

"Ang goal po kasi namin is hindi lang sa top four, kumbaga target namin top two," said Pepito. "Feeling ko kaya naman namin basta mag-triple effort pa kami sa training."

For the four-time UAAP juniors' best libero, avoiding further missteps in the home stretch will be crucial in their quest to seize UST's first women's volleyball crown since completing a four-peat in Season 73.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Actually pinangako ko sa sarili ko, at kahit sa team, na 'wag na tayong magpapatalo pa kasi kaya naman namin basta tulungan."

The Tigresses return to the hardcourt on Saturday against their Season 84 semis tormentor Ateneo at the PhilSports Arena.