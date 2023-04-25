Eya Laure, Bella Belen brace for a scrap as race for No. 2 heats up

REIGNING champ National University and resurgent University of Santo Tomas gear up for a decisive battle in the Final Four race.

For Queen Tigress Eya Laure and rookie MVP Bella Belen, this is a match they can't afford to lose as the race for the second twice-to-beat bonus heats up.

UST and NU share a 9-3 (win-loss) slate with two games left each to play, including their highly anticipated face-off on Wednesday, April 26 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Will the Tigresses get the upper hand in the race for the second seed, or will the Lady Bulldogs gain a measure of revenge against their first tormentor?



UST streak-busters striking twice?

In the first round of play, it was UST that halted the champs' 20-game UAAP win streak in a five-set thriller.

With the stakes much higher this time around, Laure is wary of NU's championship experience and never-say-die attitude.

"Once na nandun ka na [sa court], kailangan prepared ka ... lalo na't NU 'yan, defending champion pa rin 'yan," said Laure. "Nandiyan 'yung mentality nila na hindi sila magpapatalo at gagawin nila 'yung best nila."

A tough task lies on the horizon for the Tigresses, but the league's current top scorer has full faith in her hungrier UST squad.

"'Yung confidence namin na meron kami ngayon [ay dahil] kung sinuman ang tumapak sa court, [alam naming] magpe-perform, gagalaw, at magtatrabaho," Laure added.



NU's championship pedigree on display?

The Lady Bulldogs failed to exact revenge in back-to-back meetings with La Salle, but are keen on turning the tables against UST on Wednesday.

"Medyo gigil nga po [kami] na manalo sa UST kasi natalo po kami last round [sa kanila]," said Belen. "Kailangan lang namin maging composed at babalik muna kami sa drawing board kung ano 'yung magiging game dapat namin [against UST]."

But beyond redemption, the champs are locked in on reaping success more than anything.

"Pag-aaralan namin sila, hihimay-himayin namin sila," the rookie MVP stressed. "Dapat relax lang [din kami] kasi the more na nanggigil kami, the more na nage-error at nai-stiff kami."

In order to secure the No. 2 seed, the winner of the UST-NU bout must also prevail in its last prelims match (NU-Ateneo on April 29; UST-UP on April 30) to avoid a potential one-game playoff for the twice-to-beat spot.