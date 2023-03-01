UST Tigresses tame FEU Tams to atone for opening-day heartbreak

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas bounced back from an opening-day heartbreak with an emphatic win over Far Eastern University, 25-16, 28-26, 25-21, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The España wards made quick work of their Morayta rivals in the first set then turned to rookie rising star Renren Peñafiel to put away a tightly fought second set.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Captain Eya Laure then delivered the killer blow alongside Jonna Perdido to complete a much-needed redemption for UST after a five-set loss to La Salle in its season debut.

UST coach Kungfu Reyes was delighted to see his squad back in winning form, especially in the pressure-packed home stretch.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We’re happy kasi back on track [na] kami [at] na-polish namin kung ano yung naging errors nung last game namin, especially [sa] endgame," Reyes said.

Laure led the way with 17 points on 14 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, with rookies Peñafiel and Perdido combining for 22 markers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With both sides now on a 1-1 slate, UST take a shot at unbeaten reigning champion Natoinal University while FEU seeks to bounce back against Adamson on Saturday.