UST gets measure of payback vs Ateneo to end first round on a high

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas went to its old reliable in Eya Laure to finally subdue Ateneo in a hard-fought four-set win, 25-19, 25-21, 29-31, 33-31, to end the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on a high Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The third-year spiker delivered the exclamation point for the Tigresses with her 31 points off 31 attacks and one ace on top of her 14 excellent receptions as she came through after her side lost five match points in a tense fourth set.

"Syempre patatagan talaga ng isip at dibdib talaga. Sinabi ko lang din habang nagha-huddle kami sa gitna na walang duwag na tigre," said Laure as her side improved to 5-2 to claim second spot after seven matches.

Imee Hernandez also played big for UST with 14 markers from 13 spikes and one block, KC Galdones had 12 points, and Ypril Tapia got 11 in the thriller.

The Tigresses actually had a chance to sweep the Finals rematch as they held a 19-15 lead in set three, but they fumbled three match points allowing the Blue Eagles to claw their way back.

Errors also haunted UST in that forgettable third set with it committing 14 errors, including Tapia's mishit that gave Ateneo the 31-29 victory.

But the Tigresses made sure to clean up on those mistakes in the clincher, with Hernandez keeping them in the thick of things before Laure's winner for the 33-31 win.

"Roller-coaster ride," sighed coach Kungfu Reyes as his side gave up 39 points off errors in the conquest. "Nagkalat ng unforced errors ang both teams, so naka-chamba na lang din kami, na-tsambahan ulit ni Eya."

Faith Nisperos led Ateneo with 22 points from 20 attacks and two blocks, but committed a costly service error that tied the game at 31 in the fourth set.

Vanie Gandler also had 18 markers, all from hits, in the losing cause.

The Blue Eagles slid down to 3-4 as they saw their three-game win streak halted. Jillian Torre

