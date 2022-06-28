UST letting Eya Laure take her time to decide on future

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas coach Kungfu Reyes is letting Eya Laure take her sweet time on deciding on what her future will be.

"Baka pagbalik, doon natin malalaman. Binigyan muna natin siya ng mahabang time para makapag-isip," said Reyes.

Laure, 23, just graduated with a bachelor's degree in tourism management last Wednesday and came home to Dipolog where she will take a two-week vacation before making her choice.

Reyes said that there are already parties wooing Laure to return to Espana for one more season, among them Chery Tiggo owner and Tigresses backer Rommel Sytin.

If Laure decides to play for one more year, she will have to enroll on a masters program to be able to suit up for UAAP Season 85.

Even Reyes has had his own discussions with Laure, telling the daughter of former PBA player Eddie to not have any regrets if ever she chooses to bid UST goodbye.

"Kahit ako, gusto ko isa pa [na season with Laure]. May usapan kaming dalawa eh and open ended yung usapan na yun. Until such time na mismo sa kanya manggaling yung she will be back and play for the next season or mag-pro na siya, binibigay namin sa kanya yun," he said.

"Again, matured naman na siya at alam niya ang makakabuti para sa kanya. Yung collegiate life niya, kung meron pa siyang gustong i-fulfill, baka dumating yung panahon na sabihin niya sana naglaro pa ako dahil may unfinished business. Hopefully doon kami, na kailangan niya tapusin talaga [yung college career niya]."

Whatever Laure's decision will be, though, Reyes promised that UST will be there backing her up, saying, "Ano't ano man ang maging desisyon niya, we'll support her. Pero syempre we're hoping."

As for the Tigresses, Reyes has high hopes for the team after exiting at the stepladder stage of UAAP Season 84, drawing solid contributions from the likes of Yssa Jimenez, Ypril Tapia, and Camille Victoria.

"Ang maganda lang nito in how many years, nandito na kami sa Final Four," he said. "Pinagtatalunan na lang yung twice-to-beat, yung makalaro ng Finals. Yun ang tina-target namin, na makuha namin yung crown at maibalik yun sa Espana. Pero hindi madali kasi lahat gustong makuha yun. At least nakakabalik na ulit, nakakaensayo na kami, medyo at least napilit namin."

