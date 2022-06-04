UST halts two-match skid with four-set win over also-ran FEU

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas halted a two-match skid, securing a playoff for a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Far Eastern University on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure had 19 points from 18 attacks and one ace, adding to her 13 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions to bounce back from her poor showing against La Salle two days back.

“Hindi ako ito. Hindi ako yung Eya na naglaro for the past two games namin at itong game na ito, kahit papaano consistent talagang nagre-remind sa akin si coach Kungfu [Reyes]," stated Laure after her career-low eight points against the Lady Archers. "Kaya naman syempre, sinasapuso at sinasaisip ko yun."

Ypril Tapia also stepped up for UST with 16 markers from 14 attacks, one block, and one ace, while Camille Victoria scored 11 markers for the 8-4 UST squad.

"Ngayon, malaking morale booster para sa mga bata especially nga na galing kami sa dalawang sunod na talo," said Reyes.

Kungfu Reyes' Tigresses score their eighth win. PHOTO: UAAP

After surrendering a close second set, the Tigresses came alive in set three, using a 10-2 run to take control.

It was much of the same in the fourth set as UST scored seven straight points to turn a tight 6-4 lead to a 13-4 advantage.

Shiela Kiseo led FEU with 11 points, while Jean Asis and Jovelyn Fernandez had 10 markers each.

The Lady Tamaraws dropped their ninth straight match to fall to 1-11. Jillian Torre

