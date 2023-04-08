UST Tigresses eager to prove they're more than just streak-busters

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas cemented its reputation as the league's serial streak-busters in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

UST says no sweep!

The Tigresses sent reigning champ National University crashing back to Earth in Round One after an instant five-set classic, 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11, to snap the Lady Bulldogs' 20-game unbeaten UAAP run.

Shortly before the Holy Week break, a red-hot UST offense ended La Salle's perfect 9-0 start in four sets, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12 — to avoid the stepladder semis.

With a two-week interlude at their disposal, UST mentor Kungfu Reyes does not want his players to rest on their laurels.

"Mag-rereflect muna ['yung team] sa mga nangyayari kung bakit after a big win, bumababa 'yung performance namin," said Reyes.

"Hindi ko masabing dahil nag-rerelax kami eh, kasi tinatrabaho naman namin sa ensayo ... pero I think mas maiiwasan na namin 'yan pagbalik namin [after Holy Week]."

It is worth noting how the España side was immediately sent reeling by Adamson in three sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, just one game after taking down the champs in the first round.

With the goal of keeping their claws sharper than ever, the Tigresses' first assignment back will be against Ateneo on Saturday, April 15 at the PhilSports Arena.