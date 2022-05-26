UP halts four-match slide with straight-sets win over cellar-dwelling UE

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines snapped a four-match skid with a 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 victory over winless University of the East on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Alyssa Bertolano once again displayed her firepower with 14 points, all from attacks, as the Fighting Maroons leveled their standing at 4-4.

See UST beats Adamson in five to stretch win streak to three

Nina Ytang added 13 markers from 11 spikes and two aces, and Jewel Encarnacion had 10 points.

Hacking out close shaves in the first two sets, UP made sure that the sweep would be without any hitch as Bertolano anchored its 21-11 pullaway in the third set and finally get back to its winning ways.

Marianne Sotomil and the Lady Maroons improve to 4-4. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"It has been awhile. We struggled and we have to find our rhythm in the last couple of games. Yes, we didn’t play well but I hope from now on, we keep on fighting," said coach Godfrey Okumu.

Lia Pelaga had eight points and Ja Lana got seven markers to lead the cellar-dwelling Lady Warriors (0-8).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.