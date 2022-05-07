UP recovers late to finish off gritty FEU in five sets

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines got its act together late to take a tough five-set win over Far Eastern University, 25-12, 25-22, 24-26, 27-29, 15-11, Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Alyssa Bertolano secured the win late, scoring the last two hits as the Fighting Maroons averted a two-set collapse to stay unbeaten through two matches.

The rookie continued to flash her superb form with her 25 points from 24 attacks and one ace, on top of 11 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs as UP recovered from a furious FEU rally that saw the match go the distance.

The Fighting Maroons were already up, 22-17, in the third set and were on their way to the sweep when they committed costly errors and opened the window for Chenie Tagaod to spark the 9-2 rally to steal the 26-24 third set.

UP also squandered four match points in set four as Nikka Ann Medina helped FEU reach a deciding set and set up the thrilling finish.

But Bertolano would have none of it, rescuing the Fighting Maroons late after losing grip of an 11-3 lead and taking over down the stretch.

"The first two sets, we played our game. The third and the fourth set, we kind of thought we felt that we had won the game already," said coach Godfrey Okumu. "We needed to regroup in the fifth set."

Irah Jaboneta contributed 13 markers, 12 off hits, Lorie Bernardo got 13 points, 14 excellent receptions, and 12 excellent digs, and Jewel Encarnacion chimed in 12 in the victory.

Tagaod paced the still-winless FEU with 18 points from 15 hits, two aces, and one block, while Jean Asis got 15 in the defeat.

