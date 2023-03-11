UST bounces back with straight-sets win over UP

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas got back on track with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 victory over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Tigresses recovered from a straight-sets loss to the Adamson Lady Falcons three days ago, beating the Fighting Maroons for a 3-2 win-loss record.

The Maroons suffered their fourth loss in five matches.

UST takes on Ateneo on Wednesday.

Eya Laure picked up 13 markers on 10 attacks, two blocks and one ace, while making and six excellent digs for UST.

"Kailangan talaga namin magsimula na magtiwala sa sarili para makapaglaro nang maayos at mas makapag-contribute pa kami," Laure said.

