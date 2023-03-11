La Salle makes it five straight wins with rout of FEU

LA Salle made quick work of Far Eastern University, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21, on Saturday to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena.

The Lady Spikers recorded their fifth victory, two wins away from a first-round sweep.

La Salle takes on defending champion National University on Mar. 18.

Thea Gagate and Angel Canino picked up 13 points apiece for La Salle.

Team captain Mars Alba made 19 excellent sets.

Chen Tagaod led FEU off the bench with 10.

"Minaximize namin 'yung middle spikers ... nag-hard serve kami and in-adjust namin yung defense namin para mas makarating 'yung bola sa setter agad," said Alba, as La Salle adjusted to a late third set comeback from FEU.

With FEU down Down 15-20 in the third frame, Jovelyn Fernandez came up with a few big hits, while string of errors from Gagate and Canino allowed the Lady Tamaraws to score four straight and cut the deficit to one.

But La Salle shrugged off FEU’s mini-rally to seal the win, dealing the Lady Tamaraws their third loss in five matches.

FEU takes on University of the East on Wednesday.