Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Mar 8
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Gagate shows way as La Salle routs UE for fourth straight win

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LA SALLE made it four straight wins with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-24 rout of University of the East on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Thea Gagate scored 13 on eight attacks and five blocks as the Lady Spikers stayed unbeaten in the tournament, while keeping the Lady Warriors winless in four matches.

    La Salle Lady Spikers

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    While the Lady Spikers had 15 blocks and eight aces, their 30 combined attacks was uncharacteristically less than UE's total production in the match with 40.

    "Masyado kaming sumasabay sa galawan ng kalaban namin so in-adjust lang namin 'yung tempo namin na kailangan kalmado lang," said Gagate, who acknowledged La Salle’s sluggish performance against UE.

    Rookie Angel Canino had her lowest scoring output so far with 10 points for La Salle.

    Vanessa Bangayan had 14 points and skipper Ja Lana had 11 for UE.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again