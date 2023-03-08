Gagate shows way as La Salle routs UE for fourth straight win

LA SALLE made it four straight wins with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-24 rout of University of the East on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Thea Gagate scored 13 on eight attacks and five blocks as the Lady Spikers stayed unbeaten in the tournament, while keeping the Lady Warriors winless in four matches.

PHOTO: UAAP

While the Lady Spikers had 15 blocks and eight aces, their 30 combined attacks was uncharacteristically less than UE's total production in the match with 40.

"Masyado kaming sumasabay sa galawan ng kalaban namin so in-adjust lang namin 'yung tempo namin na kailangan kalmado lang," said Gagate, who acknowledged La Salle’s sluggish performance against UE.

Rookie Angel Canino had her lowest scoring output so far with 10 points for La Salle.

Vanessa Bangayan had 14 points and skipper Ja Lana had 11 for UE.