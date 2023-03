UNIVERSITY of the Philippines notched its first victory of the season and kept University of the East winless, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons get on the win column after two losses, while the Lady Red Warriors slip to 0-3.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero