La Salle, NU seek title rematch as UST, Adamson look to steal show

THE UAAP Final Four gets going, with league leader La Salle taking on No. 4 University of Santo Tomas and reigning champion National University, the No. 2 seed, facing Adamson on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers are looking to return to the finals after placing second to NU last year, while the Tigresses are gunning for a first trip to the finals since Season 81.

La Salle scored a five-set win over UST in their first match of the season, while the Tigresses got back with a four-set victory in the second round.

Eya Laure is confident the Tigresses have what it takes to beat the Lady Spikers twice in the semifinals.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



"Lagi naman kapag La Salle and UST, parang may rivalry na rin siya dati 'di ba," Laure said. "La Salle is La Salle, kumbaga may system sila na matibay kaya ipapakita din namin 'yung system namin sa UST," said Laure.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Angel Canino says they have learned their lessons in the elimination round.

"Kailangan pa namin tatagan 'yung sarili namin as a team ... always, always stick to the system and game plan ni Coach Ramil."

NU vs Adamson

National U faces tougher challenges this year after a 16-match sweep in Season 84.

Standing in their way is a resurgent Adamson squad looking to topple the league giants.

The Lady Bulldogs won the first-round match in five sets before a straight-sets victory in the second round.

PHOTO: UAAP



"Hindi na namin dapat paabutin pa na kailangang maka-dalawang panalo [Adamson] sa'min," said Bella Belen, "Dapat unang game pa lang, tapusin na namin para hindi kami mahirapan kahit may twice-to-beat kami."

Rookie Trisha Tubu is hoping Adamson can finally stop the defending champions.

"Nandito na po kami sa Final Four at pinagpaguran po talaga namin 'to, kaya itutuloy na po namin 'yung paglaban hanggang sa abot po ng makakaya namin," said Tubu.

Watch Now

La Salle and UST clash at 1 p.m., as NU and Adamson face off at 3 p.m.