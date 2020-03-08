UAAP volleyball tourney to proceed but monitored daily amid virus

THE UAAP volleyball tournament will proceed as scheduled but it will be monitored day-to-day as a precautionary measure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

The league has already decided to put the Season 82 juniors basketball Finals Game Two behind closed doors on Monday at the Arena in San Juan as the city already opted to hold off staging events within its vicinity.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said that the volleyball games, as of Sunday, will continue to be played as scheduled with games open for live games.

“As we speak tuloy tayo. But again I don’t want to be misquoted again kasi talagang things develop hindi nga by the day eh, by the second new things are coming out,” Saguisag told reporters. “We just have to respond, sadly, it's unprecedented. We don’t even know how this virus really behaves. We just have to act accordingly.”

But since Department of Health has alerted code red in the country due to the outbreak, the board of managing directors will continue to observe the league’s status every day.

“Pag nag-declare naman ang national government may force majeure, what can we do. What can we do? We cannot disobey the orders of the President,” said Saguisag. “So if they declare it bukas agad without yung enough due consultation, which they don’t need to do because of the code red, we have to follow.“

The volleyball season was already delayed for three weeks as the original scheduled opener from February 15 was moved to March 3.

Saguisag said that the league will keep the public posted for development on the ongoing second semester events.

“Ang akin naman wag nating pangunahan. For all we know, baka naman sabihin we just have to observe the following precautionary measures, baka naman matuloy,” he said. “So as we speak tuloy. That’s why the announcement was limited to tomorrow’s event.”