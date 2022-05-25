Eyes on unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs as UAAP volleyball returns to action

NATIONAL University returns to action with an eye on an outright finals berth as the second round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament tips off on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The undefeated Lady Bulldogs, though, will have a tall challenge ahead of them with La Salle being the first to challenge them at 6:30 p.m.

Behind Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, NU made short work of La Salle, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19, in their first meeting on May 10.

Coach Karl Dimaculangan tries to further push the Lady Bulldogs as they look to record the first elimination-round sweep since the Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo team went 14-0 on the way to the UAAP Season 77 crown.

"Momentum namin itong first round sweep, para na rin ma-motivate lalo yung team at makapag-prepare pa kami para sa mga mas mahirap na game pang darating lalo na sa second round," he said.

The La Salle Lady Spikers eye their sixth win in eight matches. PHOTO: UAAP

The Lady Spikers, in joint second at 5-2, seek redemption behind Leiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate, and Fifi Sharma.

University of Santo Tomas, also with a 5-2 card, raises the curtain at 10 a.m. against Adamson (4-3) as Eya Laure looks to boost her MVP campaign, while University of the Philippines (3-4) looks to snap its four-game skid when it collides against winless University of the East at 12:30 p.m.

Ateneo (3-4), led by Faith Nisperos, meets Far Eastern University (1-6) at 4 p.m.

