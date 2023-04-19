La Salle Lady Spikers battle back from a set down to beat Adamson

LA SALLE inched closer to the top seed with a come-from-behind win over Adamson, 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Angel Canino took charge with 28 points built on 22 attacks, five blocks, one ace and 19 excellent receptions for the Lady Spikers, who battled back from a set down to put away their 11th win in 12 games.

The Taft side only needs one more win in its final two games to top the preliminaries and clinch the first of two twice-to-beat incentives — which they can wrap up at the expense of arch-rival Ateneo on Sunday.

"Na-test po talaga 'yung [character] namin inside the court today," said Canino after her career-best outing. "Pinakita lang po talaga namin [sa huli] kung paano kami lumaban as a team."

Thea Gagate and Jolina dela Cruz also stuffed the scoresheets for La Salle with 22 and 21 big markers, respectively.

Despite suffering a right ankle sprain late in the fifth set tiebreak, Kate Santiago still stood at the forefront of Adamson's gallant stand with 21 points.

Ateneo is already out of semifinal contention, but the Lady Spikers aren't letting their guard down.

"Ganun pa rin naman kami kahit sino pa nasa harapan namin," said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo. "Hindi pa rin kami pwede mag-relax."

Meanwhile, Adamson, now 8-4 (win-loss) continues its chase for a Final Four spot in a game against UP on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.