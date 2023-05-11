Angel Canino vows to give it all as La Salle looks to finish off National U

LA Salle is a win away from the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball crown, and Angel Canino vows to give it all in the closeout match.

Canino led La Salle with 21 points in a five-set win in the series opener and the 19-year-old rookie is determined to prevent old rival Bella Belen and the Lady Bulldogs from forcing a decider in the best-of-three affair.

"Sabi ko sa sarili ko na ilalabas ko na lahat ng pwede kong ilabas sa court kasi wala na eh, nandito na 'yung totoong laban," Taft's super rookie said.

"Hindi pa rin kami titigil kasi meron pang next game," she added.

The Lady Spikers hope the next match will the the last for the season as they try to finish off the Lady Bulldogs on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

