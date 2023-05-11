Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Angel Canino vows to give it all as La Salle looks to finish off National U

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    angel canino la salle vs nu
    Angel Canino prepares for date with destiny in Game Two of the Finals.
    PHOTO: uaap

    LA Salle is a win away from the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball crown, and Angel Canino vows to give it all in the closeout match.

    Canino led La Salle with 21 points in a five-set win in the series opener and the 19-year-old rookie is determined to prevent old rival Bella Belen and the Lady Bulldogs from forcing a decider in the best-of-three affair.

    Se La Salle Lady Spikers assert mastery of NU in series opener

    "Sabi ko sa sarili ko na ilalabas ko na lahat ng pwede kong ilabas sa court kasi wala na eh, nandito na 'yung totoong laban," Taft's super rookie said.

    bella belen, angel canino

    "Hindi pa rin kami titigil kasi meron pang next game," she added.

    The Lady Spikers hope the next match will the the last for the season as they try to finish off the Lady Bulldogs on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

