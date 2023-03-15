FEU Lady Tamaraws back on track after hard-earned win over UE

FAR Eastern University pulled off a hard-earned win over University of the East, 25-19, 18-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-5, to return to winning ways in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Tina Salak's wards were taken to the distance by the Lady Warriors but still managed to exact revenge on their Season 84 tormentors, moving back to .500 at 3-3 (win-loss) while atoning for a loss to leader La Salle last weekend.

UE's losing streak has now reached six games.

After coming off the bench in their last few outings, ace spiker Chen Tagaod embraced the leading role for the Lady Tamaraws as she finished with 23 points on 18 attacks, three blocks, and two aces.

"May pressure sa 'min ... dahil [alam ng team] 'yung chance na pwede ulit kami makapasok sa Final Four, so hindi namin siya bibitawan," said Tagaod on the Morayta side's chance at reaching the semifinals this season.

Jovelyn Fernandez' 22 points and Jean Asis' 12 also helped the Tamaraws get to the finish line against a resilient UE squad.

After a valiant effort, the Lady Red Warriors never recovered after falling into an early 1-6 hole in the deciding set.

Three UE players finished in double figures, with offensive trio KC Cepada, Vanessa Bangayan, and skipper Ja Lana combining for 49 points.

UE takes on UST while FEU faces defending champion NU in the penultimate playdate of the eliminations on Sunday.