FEU Lady Tamaraws dispatch Ateneo to keep Final Four hopes alive

WITH its season on the line, Far Eastern University pulled off a gutsy 25-21, 25-11, 22-25, 25-11 win over also-ran Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Tamaraws relied on a heroic display from setter Tin Ubaldo to keep their Final Four hopes alive. She led from the front with 10 excellent sets and seven points built on three attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

PHOTO: uaap

The Morayta side need to win their final two games (against UST and Adamson) and hope that at least one of either UST, Adamson, or NU lose all of their remaining games to stay in contention for a spot in the semifinals.

"Sa third set, medyo nagkulang talaga kami sa service," said FEU coach Tina Salak. "Malaki rin in-adjust ng Ateneo sa palitan ng tao namin pero pagdating sa fourth [set], na-maximize na namin 'yung position namin."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Attacking ace Chen Tagaod led all Lady Tams scorers with 15 markers.

Meanwhile, a 20-piece performance for Faith Nisperos fell short in steering a late Ateneo comeback as the Katipunan side dropped to 4-8 (win-loss).

The decisive FEU-UST clash and the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry game will both take place on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.