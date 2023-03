THE resilient FEU Lady Tamaraws climbed back from a 2-1 hole to beat the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-12, 15-25, 19-25, 25-15, 18-16, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Led by libero Marga Encarnacion's 35 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions, FEU made the bigger plays an extended fifth-set tiebreak to complete the comeback and get back to .500 with a 2-2 (win-loss) record.