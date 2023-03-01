Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ateneo warms up for La Salle rivalry game with romp over UE

    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    Geezel Tsunashima
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    THE Ateneo Blue Eagles barged into the win column of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament by beating the UE Lady Red Warriors, 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Young gun Geezel Tsunashima was hailed Player of the Game with 13 markers on 11 attacks, one block, and one ace for Ateneo, which was in control except for Set 3 when it allowed UE to score four straight points to stay alive.

    ateneo blue eagles uaap vs ue

    It was all Ateneo in the closing frame as the explosive Blue Eagle frontline of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler combined for 29 markers and helped hold the Lady Red Warriors to just 10 points in the fourth set.

    "You guys can expect more aggressiveness from us, and of course 'yung willingness talaga na [ipanalo 'yung laro]," said Tsunashima.

      While UE remained winless through two games, Ateneo improved to 1-1 and got a big boost of confidence going to its rivalry game against the De La Salle Lady Spikers on Sunday, Mar. 5.

      The Blue Eagles will be looking to halt a 10-game UAAP losing streak to their Taft rivals dating back to Season 79.

      The Ateneo-La Salle derby will be preceded by UE's hunt for an opening win against the UP Maroons.

