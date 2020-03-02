UAAP Preview: La Salle Lady Spikers lean on youth to bring back old form

[Editor's note: This is the eighth and last installment of our primer for the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament]

Last Season: Third place (10-4)

Key Holdovers: Aduke Ogunsanya, Tin Tiamzon, Jolina dela Cruz, Michelle Cobb, CJ Saga

Departures: Desiree Cheng, Lourdes Clemente, May Luna, Norielle Ipac

Newcomers: Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Justine Jazareno, Alister Borabo, Mereophe Sharma

Head Coach: Ramil de Jesus (23rd season)

DE La Salle is pinning hopes on its eight rookies to regain its lost glory this UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

For the first time in 10 years, La Salle missed the UAAP Finals last season after losing to twice-to-beat University of Santo Tomas, which was led by reigning MVP Sisi Rondina and rookie sensation Eya Laure.

“Nung last year na nangyari, hindi naging maganda yung naging resulta kasi nga medyo naging late na rin yung preparation namin,” said La Salle’s lead assistant coach Noel Orcullo, speaking for head coach Ramil De Jesus.

As their three-year title reign came to an end, De Jesus and Orcullo will try to build a new dynasty with eight rookies and six holdovers, who had a fruitful training camp in Thailand.

“Maraming rookies nga na pumasok (pero) matagal na naman sila sa amin, two years sila nagtraining,” Orcullo said. “Nagout of the country training kami naging maganda yung resulta pagbalik dito maraming natutunan yun mga bata. Kaya I think ngayon talagang lalaban yung team since maganda yung preparation.”

Orcullo is firm that these rookies — led by Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz and Justine Jazareno — are going to show maturity beyond years for the Lady Spikers this Season 82.

“Actually yung mga bata naman, sila na rin yung nagsasabi na babawi sila para sa mga ate nila kasi ilan yung graduating namin,” Orcullo said. “They take it naman positively. They are ready to perform kung ano yung tinetraining namin, handa sila ipakita.”

Besides the newcomers, skipper Aduke Ogunsanya, Michelle Cobb, Tin Tiamzon, and CJ Saga, as well as sophomores Jolina dela Cruz and Marrione Alba are all determined to bring back La Salle to the Finals from its downfall.

“Dahil hindi nga naging maganda, Iniincorporate lang naman namin sa kanila na, ito yung season na kailangan nila bumawi,” Orcullo said. “Gawin nila yung dapat nilang gawin, magtulungan sila, tulungan nila yung mga bata and at the same time lead by example.”

The seasoned assistant coach admitted that their mission of redemption won’t be easy as the league has become more competitive, but assured the Lady Spikers won’t settle for anything less than a title.

“Alam niyo naman paano kami magprepare for every team, wala kaming sini-sinong team,” Orcullo said. “Bibigay namin lahat, one game at a time. This UAAP season is exciting. So sa mga fans na nanonood mageenjoy sila.”

