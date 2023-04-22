UAAP clears air on referee's 'kalye' comment to FEU's Tin Ubaldo

A UAAP official drew flak on social media after a conversation with Far Eastern University setter Tin Ubaldo during the Lady Tamaraws' match against Ateneo on Wednesday.

A clip of the exchange continues to make rounds on social media, with official Spinks Cabusa heard on camera telling Ubaldo: "Sabihin mo huwag tayong magsigawan. UAAP 'to, hindi ito kalye, ah" after a contested call.

Fans and volleyball stars were quick to react on social media, calling the referee "unprofessional."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

UAAP clarifies 'kalye' remarks by referee

In a correspondence with SPIN.ph, the UAAP defended the referee although the league noted the match official could have handled the situation better.

"The first referee said, "Pakisabi huwag tayong magsigawan. UAAP ito, hindi ito kalye," the league clarified. "The official did not have any intention of being disrespectful towards the player, but unfortunately, his message of maintaining calm was not conveyed in the most appropriate manner."

The UAAP said league officials have spoken with the match referee. There were no sanctions.

"We, at the UAAP, would like to assure everyone that we take such incidents seriously. We have already called the attention of the referee and reiterated that there are better ways of getting things across, especially when dealing with players.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We believe that this incident does not reflect the values of the UAAP, which includes inclusivity. We are committed to ensuring that everyone in the UAAP community, including players and officials, is treated with respect and dignity."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SPIN.ph has also reached out to Ubaldo for comment and has yet to respond as of writing.