UAAP coaches share Holy Week plans as Final Four draws near

AS the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament enters its home stretch, a pivotal 10-day midseason interlude offers a much-needed breather in a heated Final Four race.

After the last pre-Holy Week matchday, La Salle kept hold of the top spot at 9-1 (win-loss) ahead of fellow title contenders Adamson (7-2), UST (7-3), and NU (6-3).

Knocking on the door of the Final Four is FEU (5-5) in fifth place, with Ateneo (3-6) and UP (1-8) narrowly dodging elimination before the break.

A winless UE side, however, became the first team to drop out of Final Four contention after a 10th successive loss.

Holy Week breaks (and preps)

Fresh off a statement win over league-leader La Salle, UST, according to coach Kungfu Reyes, will have one last practice session before going home to their families.

"Mag-break muna kami para makapag-relax," said Reyes. "Pero bago sila makapag-relax ay mag-pepenitensiya muna sila sa [huling training] ... para makasama na nila mga pamilya nila at makakuha rin ng additional energy."

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

Adamson tactician Jerry Yee, however, will not put his girls on full rest mode as he seeks to keep them in sharp form while catching their collective breaths during the break.

"We'll try to balance rest and practices [sa Holy Week]. Mainit-init pa man din ang panahon ngayon so we'll also take that into consideration," the multi-titled coach shared.

FEU first-year coach Tina Salak wants an 'inspired' Lady Tams squad to be ready to press their semis bid when the league returns to action.

"Medyo mabibigat din kasi talaga ang next games namin after the break [against NU, Ateneo, at Adamson]," the former league MVP admitted. "Kaya gusto ko muna sana silang makakuha ng inspiration sa labas [ng volleyball] para pagbalik sa training ay makapag-focus pa sila lalo."

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team



For Ateneo mentor Oliver Almadro, the Holy Week break is all about strengthening their faith in the Lord and in themselves.

"In Ateneo naman, we are allowed to practice but ako sa sarili ko, we have to observe also the holiness of this week," Almadro said.

"We will still be preparing [for the next games] but we are also contemplating and giving back to Jesus ... and then we will go back, recollect, and recall everything that we've done [so far this season]."

Coach O and the Blue Eagles will usher in the league's resumption against Katipunan rival UP, as Adamson takes on reigning champ NU on Wednesday, April 12 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.