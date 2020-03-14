UAAP volleyball cancelled, but league offers a glimmer of hope

UAAP men's and women's volleyball won't be coming back anytime soon as the UAAP has cancelled Season 82 altogether based on a memo issued by executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag on Saturday.

With the National Capital Region placed on quarantine and classes suspended until April 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the UAAP cancelled its high-school season as well as all unfinished college tournaments in their current form.

That includes volleyball, which has had just four playdates, with National University and Far Eastern University sporting identical 2-0 records in the men's division and NU also trotting a 2-0 card in the widely followed women's tournament.

Aside from that, the football competitions have only had two gamedays under its belt before the postponements.

There's still a glimmer of hope, though, for the collegiate tournaments if the situation stabilizes soon.

If the government declares that it's safe to resume classes by April 15 and allow the staging of mass gatherings, the UAAP is looking to "work towards alternative formats of competition to begin earlier than May 1."

All high school competitions that have yet to begin are already ruled cancelled.

Adamson and University of Santo Tomas, which are the last two teams standing in the maiden girls basketball tournament, have also been declared as co-champions.