UST, La Salle stars lead UAAP 85 women's volleyball statistical race

WITH roughly three weeks to go before the semifinals of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, the statistical races in various skill departments are heating up.

From scoring and spiking to digging and receiving, see which players are leading:

Tigresses on top

The 'Queen Tigress' Eya Laure is the current league-leading scorer with a 168-point production on 141 attacks, 17 blocks, and 10 aces — in just ten matches.

Laure also ranks No. 2 in spiking (37.50 percent success rate), eighth in blocking (0.46 blocks per set), No. 10 in serving (0.27 aces per set), and 10th in digging (2.00 digs per set).

PHOTO: UAAP

Rising star Bernadett Pepito has proven to be quite the defensive specialist as the league's top receiver with 128 excellent receptions on 50.42% efficiency.

Meanwhile, Pepito is also No. 3 in digging, with 3.70 digs per set.

Regina Jurado is No. 3 in serving.

Arrows up!

Not only are they on top of the team standings at 9-1 (win-loss), but a couple of Lady Spikers have emerged stats leaders.

La Salle's senior skipper Mars Alba is the league's current top server with 0.59 aces per set, while Justine Jazareno's impeccable floor defense has her atop the digging department with 3.79 digs per set.

Alba is also No. 3 in setting (4.47 sets per set).

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Rookie of the year frontrunner Angel Canino was recently overtaken by Laure in the scoring race and now sits second with 156 points on 139 attacks, nine blocks, and eight aces.

Canino's two-way game also landed her at No. 5 in spiking (35.95% efficiency) and No. 5 in receiving (37.84% efficiency).

Also among the current statistical leaders from La Salle are Thea Gagate (#2 in blocking), Jolina dela Cruz (#3 in blocking, #5 in serving), and Fifi Sharma (#4 in blocking).

Rallying contenders

The Adamson Lady Falcons are making strong impressions this season, with super rookie Trisha Tubu at No. 3 in scoring (134 points), sixth in spiking (35.19% success rate), and No. 7 in blocking (0.47 blocks per set).

Meanwhile, Lady Falcons captain Louie Romero leads the best setter race with 5.13 average excellent sets.

Kate Santiago is No. 3 in scoring, third in spiking, No. 8 in digging, and 10th in receiving), Lorene Toring is No. 5 in blocking.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

For the reigning champs, Alyssa Solomon is No. 1 in spiking and fifth in scoring, while last season's rookie MVP Bella Belen is fourth in spiking and No. 6 in scoring.

Joining NU's one-two punch are Camilla Lamina, who is No. 2 in setting and fourth in serving, Sheena Toring second in serving and Jen Nierva who is third in teh league in receiving and No. 5 in digging.

The league's current best blocker, however, hails from an unexpected side in Diliman as UP's Nina Ytang with 0.70 blocks per set stands ahead of Gagate (0.68 blocks per set).