Tubu shrugs off Adamson's first straight-sets loss, vows to swiftly recover

TRISHA Tubu continues to see the glass half-full for Adamson after another sucker punch loss to the reigning champs National University.

After the Lady Falcons nearly snapped NU's 19-game unbeaten run in Round One in an instant five-set classic, the Lady Bulldogs made quick work of Adamson this time around with a stunning 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 sweep on Wednesday.

But for San Marcelino's rising star, their resurgent young squad swiftly took their first straight-sets loss of the season to the chin and are ready to move forward.

"Parang wala lang 'yung pagkatalo namin kasi kilala naman po 'yung team namin na manalo, matalo, buo pa rin po kami, maingay pa rin po kami, at masaya kami," Tubu shared.

On a rare off-day for the league's fifth-leading scorer (143 total points), Tubu believes her nine-point outing is a one-off.

"Siguro 'yung aggressiveness ko po nawala po, pero babawi po ako sa susunod naming game [against UE on Saturday]," the super rookie said.

The Lady Falcons, who currently sit atop a three-way tie for second place among themselves, NU, and UST, are not resting on their laurels as the league enters a decisive home stretch ahead of the Final Four.

"Hangga't kaya namin manalo, kukunin po namin ['yung mga huling laro]," Tubu asserted. "'Wag lang po kami dapat maging kuntento sa ranking namin ngayon."