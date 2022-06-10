Genesis gets emotional as Adamson a win from semis after tough road

ADAMSON was lucky to have control of its Final Four fortunes as it made a late push to the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball playoffs.

But that also meant accomplishing a mammoth challenge in taking down a goliath in La Salle on Thursday.

Fortunately for the Lady Falcons, Trisha Genesis just wouldn't take no for an answer, refusing to give up and eventually, steering her side past the finish line.

Trisha Genesis on playoff bid

"Ayoko lang talaga i-give up yung team," said the 22-year-old outside hitter who lit up for 20 points in Adamson's four-set win over La Salle.

"Ayoko talaga silang iwan. Kaya kahit alam ko pong medyo off na minsan na di maka-diskarte, nasa isip ko lang talaga na hindi ako bibigay and hinding-hindi ko iiwan yung team kasi it's now or never po."

Genesis refused to bow down even with the Lady Spikers smothering her in the first set as she just stayed the course and kept on fighting.

"Wala po talaga akong laro nung first set at sobrang bantay ako ng La Salle. Nangangapa pa po ako," said Genesis.

But volleyball remains as a team sport, and with Lucille Almonte, Aliah Marce, and Louie Romero keeping the Lady Falcons afloat, Genesis eventually got her bearings going and found a way to contribute to the Lady Falcons' success.

"Natutunan ko lang po na hangga’t lamang tayo, wag na tayo magpahabol kasi mas mahirap pagka yung dikitan eh. Mas nakakapagod and mas nakakawala ng momentum, so natutunan ko na hangga't lamang tayo, i-pukpok na natin ng todo. Hindi yung sa huli pa tayo gagawa ng paraan kasi mas mahirap yun eh. So dapat umpisa pa lang gumawa na tayo ng gumawa," she said.

And how fitting it was that Genesis delivered the match-clinching spike that sent Adamson to a fourth-place playoff against Ateneo set this Saturday.

The job still isn't over, but coach Lerma Giron couldn't be any prouder of the efforts of Genesis and co. to make it this far, saying, "Sobrang emotional lang kasi hindi biro yung pinaghirapan eh."

"From pandemic, yung off-season hanggang ngayon. Kumbaga, parang lahat talaga may sinakripisyo, lahat kami nag-sakripisyo, so it's a big relief ngayong medyo malinaw na yung daan papunta sa Final Four," she said.

But the grind continues for the Lady Falcons, with Giron reminding her wards: "Syempre kailangan pa namin ulit trabahuhin isa pang game, yung playoff na yun."

