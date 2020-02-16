Adamson rising star Trisha Genesis eager to end PVL curse in UAAP

TRISHA Genesis is eager to prove that her preseason MVP performance and Adamson’s Premier Volleyball League championship run are no fluke.

Genesis showed a glimpse of her leadership and scoring prowess in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference, where she was crowned as MVP and helped the Lady Falcons rule the tournament.

From playing limited action in her rookie year, the incoming sophomore out of Holy Spirit College blossomed as a star when she topped the Collegiate Conference’s scoring the eliminations, averaging 14.6 points per game.

Although that’s just a preview of what will Genesis show this UAAP season as she said that the best is yet to come for her and the Lady Falcons.

“Para sa akin kung ano yung nilaro ko ng preseason siguro dagdagan pa this coming UAAP,” said Genesis. “Alam naman natin yung mga teams mas naghanda din sila so dapat ganun din yung gawin namin mas maghanda din.”

Adamson has to end a dry spell since the first two collegiate conference champions of the PVL failed to translate their preseason success to a UAAP title.

The Jaja Santiago-led National University ended up at fourth place and got swept by De La Salle in the Final Four last 2018, while Season 2 champ University of the Philippines missed the semis stage last year.

But don’t tell that to Genesis as she is firm that her team, bannered by several rookies like Louie Romero, Lorene Toring and Rizza Cruz, is going to prove that they are for real.

“Lagi nilang sinasabi yung champion sa PVL may sumpa laging hindi nananalo sa UAAP. Gusto naming patunayan sa sarili namin na hindi lang kami hanggang preseason,” Genesis said.

“Ito talaga yung league na pinaghahandaan namin so dito na tayo focus tapos na yung PVL,” she added.

The incoming Sophomore Spiker from Laguna is confident that Adamson’s new culture under head coach Lerma Giron and consultant Tai Bundit will help them sustain and even surpass their pre-season success.

“Simula nung pumasok yung bagong coaches and rookies. Sobra talaga yung pinagbago ng team lalo na yung sistema namin, which is yung una sobra kaming nahihirapan talagang magadjust, pero araw araw naman nagbabago,” Genesis said.

“Sa hirap ng training talaga, alam ko maaapply ko yun sa game lalo na sa darating na UAAP,” she added.