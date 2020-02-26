Tots Carlos, Isa Molde bare why they returned to UP Maroons for final year

TOTS Carlos and Isa Molde are seeking to leave a lasting legacy to the next generation of University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons before graduating this UAAP Season 82.

Carlos and Molde are not only aiming to bring glory to the Fighting Maroons, they also want to pass the torch to their younger teammates in their final season.

“Ako ang reason kaya ako bumalik kasi is for the kids. Kasi nakita ko sobrang laki ng potential nila. Gusto ko, hindi man sa UP community, atleast sa team, na nakatulong kami sa mga bata at nailabas potential nila,” said Carlos. “Sana mag excel pa sila and their skills. Inside volleyball or outiside volleyball we want them to grow.”

Molde, who is graduating this year with Carlos, Justine Dorog, Marist Layug, and Jessma Ramos, has the same purpose.

“Gusto ko lang sana lagi nila tandaan na andyan sila para sa isa't-isa. Yung magka problem man sila inside or outside the court, lagi silang andyan,” said the former Rookie of the Year.

PHOTO: jham mariano

During their rookie season in 2016, Carlos and Molde made a leap of faith, leading UP to the Final Four, but they failed to sustain their postseason push in the past three years.

Although UP didn’t play in pre-season leagues, the dynamic duo are confident that their team — especially the young guns — was able to master the system of head coach Godfrey Okumu.

“It's good na di kami nakasama sa pre-season leagues kasi nasunod yung sistema ni coach and yung program niya. At medyo di pa kilala yung mga bata eh and I think medyo advantage namin yun,” Carlos said.

“We are excited to play. Yung iniimpart samin ni coach is just not about winning its discipline and how you play and follow the system. Winning will follow naman if we trust the process,” she added.

Carlos and Molde are not promising any result in their final year, but they are assuring everyone to keep fighting until the end.

“Siguro kahit anong mangyari lalaban pa rin kami as a team and magtutulangan,“ Molde said. “Gusto namin maging role model sa mga bata na kahit sobrang down lalaban pa rin and kahit nagkakagulo na andyan pa rin kami sa isa’t isa.”