    Tina Salak steps down as FEU Lady Tamaraws coach ahead of US migration

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Tina Salak
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    TINA Salak will no longer call the shots for the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

    The team confirmed the former setter turned tactician's sudden departure in a Facebook post on Friday, citing her imminent migration to the United States.

    "FEU Women's Volleyball Team Head Coach Tina Salak is stepping down from her position," the team said.

    "Coach Tina will soon migrate to the USA as her immigrant visa application recently got approved."

      However, she will remain with the team's coaching staff as a consultant for UAAP Season 86.

      In her first year in charge, Salak turned FEU's fortunes around from a winless Season 84 to narrowly missing out the Final Four with a fifth-place finish in Season 86.

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

