Tina Salak sees FEU contending for title in one to three years 

FEU coach Tina Salak has steered Far Eastern University from near-bottom to semis contender but believes much work is needed to hit their ultimate goal.

From a lackluster one-win campaign last year at 1-13 under George Pascua, the Lady Tamaraws are 5-5, running fifth with four mathes left in the eliminations.

"Masarap sa pakiramdam pero kulang pa," said Salak. "'Yung games namin na paparating, NU, Ateneo, and Adamson — medyo mabibigat 'yun kaya 'dun muna kami sa mindset na isa-isa muna ... para ma-sustain yung momentum namin."

Salak's dream FEU project

Salak sees the boundless potential for FEU to reach greater heights with patience and time.

"'Yung sa amin, seven months pa lang kami so tingin ko, kung hindi pa talaga kami contenders sa ngayon, okay given pero tatrabahuin pa namin," the 1995 UAAP MVP said.

"Pero given the chance na bigyan niyo kami ng one, two, three years, maybe baka nandun na kami sa finals, 'di ba? So ngayon, siyempre kung ano ang kaya ng team, proud ako sa nararating namin."

Four games remain for the fifth-seeds Lady Tams after the Holy Week break, with a pivotal match coming up on Sunday against fourth-seed NU at the PhilSports Arena.